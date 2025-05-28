Vishu Bumper BR-103 Kerala Lottery Result 2025: First Prize for ticket VD 204266 | Check full list of winners
The first prize was awarded to ticket number VD 204266 sold in Palakkad district.
Kerala Vishu Bumper (BR-103) lottery results, which offer a first prize of ₹12 crore, were declared on Wednesday. Priced at ₹300, the Vishu Bumper tickets were issued in six series.
Here's the full list of winners:
First Prize (Prize amount: ₹12 crore, Number of prizes: 1): VD 204266
Second Prize (Prize amount: ₹1,00,00,000, Number of prizes: 6): VA 699731, VB 207068, VC 263289, VD 277650, VE 758876, VG 203046
Third Prize (Prize amount: ₹10,00,000, Number of prizes: 6): VA 223942, VB 207548, VC 518987, VD 682300, VE 825451, VG 273186
Fourth Prize (Prize amount: ₹5,00,000, Number of prizes: 6): VA 178873, VB 838177, VC 595067, VD 795879, VE 395927, VG 436026
Fifth Prize (Prize amount: ₹5,000, Number of prizes: Up to 19,440): 0158, 0799, 0875, 0879, 0914, 1195, 1712, 2015, 2631, 2765, 3371, 3223, 3281, 3695, 4063, 4080, 4224, 4555, 4619, 4646, 4700, 5471, 5890, 6021, 6100, 6572, 7145, 7458, 7635, 7797, 8585, 8712, 9434, 9641, 9898, 9993
Sixth Prize (Prize amount: ₹2,000, Number of prizes: Up to 19,440): 0265, 0424, 0663, 1372, 1428, 1448, 1841, 2626, 2750, 3027, 3435, 4213, 4414, 4452, 4531, 4898, 5922, 6564, 6597, 6765, 7007, 7185, 7246, 7511, 7628, 7657, 7948, 8233, 8381, 8500, 8571, 8740, 9426, 9491, 9693, 9757
Seventh Prize (Prize amount: ₹1,000, Number of prizes: Up to 29,160): 0252, 0270, 0367, 0508, 0593, 0800, 0905, 1045, 1211, 1378, 1613, 1827, 1852, 1950, 2087, 2100, 2425, 2464, 2860, 3118, 3185, 3327, 3448, 3876, 3982, 4108, 4234, 4326, 4477, 4640, 5076, 5140, 5330, 5636, 6137, 6788, 6886, 7000, 7099, 7148, 8094, 8121, 8607, 8808, 8985, 9207, 9291, 9444, 9599, 9648, 9720, 9751, 9841, 9978
Eighth Prize (Prize amount: ₹500, Number of prizes: Up to 1,45,800):
Ninth Prize (Prize amount: ₹300, Number of prizes: Up to 1,94,400):
Consolation Prize (Prize amount: ₹1 lakh, Number of prizes: 5):