Ooty: A major landslide was reported at Naduvattom, between Gudalur and Ooty, on Wednesday. No casualities were reported as the incident happened when minimal traffic was on the route.

The Nilgiri District administration has imposed travel restrictions on the Ooty-Gudalur road—the only route connecting Malappuram and Wayanad with Ooty—as loose earth, debris, and large rocks pose a threat to passengers. Instructions have been given to border check posts at Malappuram and Wayanad to block all tourists' vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport buses will only be allowed during the daytime on the route, while movement of emergency service vehicles will not be restricted.

The India Meteorological Department issued a Red Alert for the Nilgiris on Thursday and Friday, warning of torrential rain. The district administration has urged the public to stay indoors and exercise caution.