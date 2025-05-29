Thiruvananthapuram: Following the issuance of a red alert for heavy rain, all educational institutions in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur, Idukki, Wayanad, Thrissur and Kasaragod have been declared a holiday for Friday as a precautionary measure.

Educational institutions, including professional colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, tuition centres, special classes, and anganwadis, will remain closed in these seven districts. The District collectors said that previously scheduled examinations will be conducted as planned.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi University announced that all exams scheduled for May 30 have been postponed.

The IMD rainfall data for next five days. Photo: Screengrab/IMD

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Kannur, Kasaragod and Idukki on Friday, while an orange alert is in place for the rest of the districts. A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall above 204.5 mm while an orange alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64–204 mm).

The weather agency also warned of the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at one or two places over Kerala and Lakshadweep until May 31. It also warned about occasional strong surface winds, with speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, in parts of Kerala.

The IMD also issued a warning for high waves ranging from 3.5 to 3.7 meters along the coastal regions of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur. The agency advised fishermen to exercise caution.

In Idukki, heavy rains in the past 24 hours have caused significant damage to 62 houses in the Idukki district. According to officials, six houses were completely destroyed, while 56 others were partially damaged.

A tragic incident was reported from Elavanam Estate in Kadashikkadavu, where a woman slipped and died while trying to run for safety during a tree fall. The deceased has been identified as Elizabeth (55), a resident of Chakkupallam village.

Cheruvanchery in Kannur recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, receiving 15 cm. Peerumedu in Idukki followed with 13 cm, while Vythiri in Wayanad received 12 cm of rainfall.