Thenhipalam: The Calicut University’s Syndicate has decided to allow shooting of movies on its campus. A daily rent of ₹20,000 could be collected for the purpose, said the syndicate.

Another crucial decision taken at a Syndicate meeting was to grant autonomous status to Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur and Gems Arts and Science College, based on a UGC directive.

Other major decisions:

Establish a census data research workstation on the campus.

Work experience of three years will be mandatory for PhD guideship. Approval of research sub-committee necessary for change in guideship.

A fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed if lapses are found on the part of the exam board chairman during the revaluation of answer sheets.

Entire data related to students pursuing the four-year degree course will be shifted to K-REAP software from the second semester, based on a government directive. A fee hike will be implemented for the purpose.

Drone-based surveillance will be introduced on the campus.

The Syndicate sanctioned new courses in around 100 colleges.

₹1.75 crore allotted to modernise the Calicut Astronomical Observatory.

Guideship will not be allowed for permanent teachers in music and Arabic colleges.

Autonomous colleges failing to submit details regarding the qualifications of teachers by June 10 will face stern action.

The functioning of the internal audit department will be improved.