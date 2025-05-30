Another crucial decision taken at a Syndicate meeting was to grant autonomous status to Amal College of Advanced Studies.

Thenhipalam: The Calicut University’s Syndicate has decided to allow shooting of movies on its campus. A daily rent of  ₹20,000 could be collected for the purpose, said the syndicate.

Another crucial decision taken at a Syndicate meeting was to grant autonomous status to Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur and Gems Arts and Science College, based on a UGC directive.

Other major decisions:

  • Establish a census data research workstation on the campus.
  • Work experience of three years will be mandatory for PhD guideship. Approval of research sub-committee necessary for change in guideship.
  • A fine of  ₹2,000 will be imposed if lapses are found on the part of the exam board chairman during the revaluation of answer sheets.
  • Entire data related to students pursuing the four-year degree course will be shifted to K-REAP software from the second semester, based on a government directive. A fee hike will be implemented for the purpose.
  • Drone-based surveillance will be introduced on the campus.
  • The Syndicate sanctioned new courses in around 100 colleges.
  • ₹1.75 crore allotted to modernise the Calicut Astronomical Observatory.
  • Guideship will not be allowed for permanent teachers in music and Arabic colleges.
  • Autonomous colleges failing to submit details regarding the qualifications of teachers by June 10 will face stern action.
  • The functioning of the internal audit department will be improved.
  • A proposal to close down Calicut University’s information centres at various locations will be considered.