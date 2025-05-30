Calicut University to allow film shooting on campus
Another crucial decision taken at a Syndicate meeting was to grant autonomous status to Amal College of Advanced Studies.
Another crucial decision taken at a Syndicate meeting was to grant autonomous status to Amal College of Advanced Studies.
Another crucial decision taken at a Syndicate meeting was to grant autonomous status to Amal College of Advanced Studies.
Thenhipalam: The Calicut University’s Syndicate has decided to allow shooting of movies on its campus. A daily rent of ₹20,000 could be collected for the purpose, said the syndicate.
Another crucial decision taken at a Syndicate meeting was to grant autonomous status to Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur and Gems Arts and Science College, based on a UGC directive.
Other major decisions:
- Establish a census data research workstation on the campus.
- Work experience of three years will be mandatory for PhD guideship. Approval of research sub-committee necessary for change in guideship.
- A fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed if lapses are found on the part of the exam board chairman during the revaluation of answer sheets.
- Entire data related to students pursuing the four-year degree course will be shifted to K-REAP software from the second semester, based on a government directive. A fee hike will be implemented for the purpose.
- Drone-based surveillance will be introduced on the campus.
- The Syndicate sanctioned new courses in around 100 colleges.
- ₹1.75 crore allotted to modernise the Calicut Astronomical Observatory.
- Guideship will not be allowed for permanent teachers in music and Arabic colleges.
- Autonomous colleges failing to submit details regarding the qualifications of teachers by June 10 will face stern action.
- The functioning of the internal audit department will be improved.
- A proposal to close down Calicut University’s information centres at various locations will be considered.