Gudalur: Traffic restrictions imposed on the Ooty - Gudalur national highway following heavy landslides are still continuing. Currently, all vehicles are banned along the stretch from 6 pm to 6 am.

The restrictions were announced after a huge rock began sliding towards the road at Thavalappara from an adjacent hill. Goods vehicles have been completely banned and other vehicles are allowed during daytime. The police are blocking vehicles near Naduvattom and Silver Cloud.

Meanwhile, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) visited the spot. The rock which changed its position is located about 30 m above the road and has been blocked by a tree. Officials warned that a heap of rocks and earth would plunge to the road if the rain intensifies. The rocks can be removed safely only when the rain ceases, they added.

Traffic along the Kallooty Road was also blocked on Thursday morning, when an uprooted tree fell on the road. The block on Kallootty road has isolated Gudalur. Moreover, the restrictions on goods vehicles are likely to worsen the economic situation in the region.

The present situation has also revived demands to develop the road passing along Gudalur, Siriyur, Thengumarahada and Coimbatore which passes along the plains.