Koyilandy: Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw has informed that the Vellarakkad station will function from Friday (May 30). The railway commercial manager had announced last Friday (May 23) that the station will be closed down on Monday (May 26).

Even though trains did not stop at the station from Monday, the railways reconsidered the decision following the intervention of BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The railway minister has now written to state BJP chief that four trains will have stops at Vellarakkad. They are: Shoranur – Kannur MEMU, Kozhikode – Kannur passenger, Kannur – Shoranur passenger and Kannur – Shoranur MEMU.

The local people had launched a protest after the railways announced the move to close the station. The authorities had also stopped distribution of tickets by the halt agent. Hundreds of commuters use the Vellarakkad station daily and the railways’ decision attracted widespread opposition.