Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its weather forecast, issuing an orange alert for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday. All remaining districts continue to be under a yellow alert.

Yellow alert in districts:

June 1: Kannur and Kasaragod

June 2: Kannur and Kasaragod

June 3: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

June 4: Kannur and Kasaragod

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm, while a yellow alert signals heavy rain ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

In view of the continued heavy rain, the District Collectors of Kottayam, Kollam, and Idukki have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday.

The holiday applies to Anganwadis, institutions holding vacation classes, tuition centres, summer art and sports training camps, and religious study centres. However, examinations scheduled in advance will be conducted as planned.

A man navigates through a waterlogged road in Kerala. A bus navigates through a waterlogged road in Kottayam.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has forecast isolated moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning, along with strong winds reaching up to 50 kmph, in Kottayam, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

A rain scene from Kerala.

Additionally, KSDMA reported steadily rising water levels in major rivers, including the Manimala and Achankovil in Pathanamthitta, the Meenachil in Kottayam, the Korapuzha in Kozhikode, and the Kabani in Wayanad, triggering alerts for people residing along the riverbanks.