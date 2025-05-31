Thrissur: The Third Additional Sessions Court in Thrissur has sentenced eight RSS workers to life imprisonment for the 2010 murder of DYFI worker Biju from Kumbalangad.

A total of nine people were accused in the case: Jayesh, Sumesh, Sebastian, Johnson, Biju, Ravi, Sajeesh, Suneesh, and Saneesh. The sixth accused, Ravi, died during the course of the trial.

The murder occurred on May 16, 2010, in front of the Kumbalangad library near Wadakanchery, Thrissur. Biju was hacked to death in a politically motivated attack. A friend who was with him at the time was also injured and later became the first witness in the case.

There were 30 witnesses in total. The investigation was led by then Wadakanchery Circle Inspector Sinoj, who also filed the chargesheet. Advocate K D Babu represented the prosecution.