Kozhikode: A 61-year-old woman died after being hit by a Vande Bharat train at Chorode in Vadakara on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as P K Prabhavathi from Puthur.

The accident took place around 11.30 am while she was crossing a railway bridge at Kainatty in Chorode, reportedly on her way back from a funeral home.

Following the inquest procedures, her body was shifted to the Government District Hospital, Vadakara, for a postmortem examination and later handed over to her family.

Prabhavathi is survived by her children, Prashida and Praneep. Her husband, Balan, had predeceased her. Son-in-law: Rajeev; daughter-in-law: Bhasna.