Malappuram: A young man was found dead inside a car parked in the courtyard of his friend’s house at Mallurkadavu Road, near Thekke Angadi in Kuttippuram in Malappuram district on Saturday. The deceased is Jafar, a resident of Alukkal.

The body was discovered inside a car belonging to Ashraf, who lives near Mallurkadavu in Kuttippuram and is a close friend of Jafar. The vehicle was parked in Ashraf’s courtyard, and Jafar was found seated in the front passenger seat on the left side. It is suspected that a heart attack may have been the cause of death.

According to the Kuttippuram police, Jafar and Ashraf went out for dinner in Ashraf’s car and returned home late on Friday. Ashraf was driving the car on their return. After reaching home, Ashraf parked the car on the porch and went inside his house, assuming that Jafar would walk to his house just a few metres away.

The next morning, Ashraf found Jafar still seated in the car, unresponsive. He immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and conducted an initial investigation. The body was then taken for an inquest and subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.