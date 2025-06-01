Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in four districts in Kerala on Sunday, while moderate rainfall is expected in the remaining areas.

Yellow alert has been declared in Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts. A yellow alert signals heavy rain ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm.

Yellow alert in districts:

June 2: Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha

June 3: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

June 4: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

Muliyar in Kasaragod district recorded the highest rainfall in the state in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on May 31, according to the weather agency. Meanwhile, Kudlu and Panathur in Kasaragod received 14 cm and 12 cm of rainfall, respectively.

The IMD also predicted the possibility of strong winds reaching up to 55 kmph on the Kerala coast on Sunday and advised fishermen to exercise caution. It also issued a warning for lightning in isolated places in Kerala on Sunday.