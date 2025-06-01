Kottayam: Kottayam has topped the charts for the highest number of drunken driving cases in the state so far this year, and the numbers are staggering.

Between January 1 and May 31, as many as 9,632 cases were registered for driving under the influence of alcohol. With the numbers continuing to rise, the courts have responded by imposing stricter punishments.

Courts in the district imposed fines of ₹1,000 or ₹2,000 for such offences. Now, in addition to monetary penalties, offenders are being made to stand in the court verandah for an entire day from 11 am to 5 pm.

In 2024, the district recorded 15,797 cases of drunken driving. According to District Police Chief VA Shahul Hameed, more than 600 cases are reported daily in Kottayam. In view of this, the police have started proceedings to cancel the driving licenses of repeat offenders. A list of such individuals is being compiled and handed over to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

In addition to reporting cases to the court, the MVD is also recommending license cancellations for repeat offenders. However, these individuals will be given a chance to reform through special awareness classes.

With schools set to reopen, the district police have now decided to intensify their inspections.