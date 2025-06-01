Wadakkanchery: The threat of landslides prevails on at least 10 spots along the National Highway 544 between Mannuthy and Wadakkanchery. A landslide already occurred at Melechungam in Vaniyambara, where earth was removed to construct the service road. A truck carrying timber which suffered a breakdown was parked near the spot when earth and a tree plunged to the road. However, the landslide missed the truck by a whisker. No damage was reported as vehicles were not plying along the service road due to the construction activities. Meanwhile, authorities cautioned vehicles taking the national highway to stay alert for landslides in this area.

Earth on the roadside from Kuthiran to Wadakkanchery is soaked following rains. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities had also failed to keep their promise of building protective walls at places where soil was removed for the highway work. The situation has also caused panic among residents of houses in the area.

Landslide threats also exist at Chuvattupadam, Thenidukku, Panniyankara, Sankaramkannanthodu, Neelippara, Vaniyambara, Kombazha and Kuthiran on the six-lane stretch of the highway. Travel along Sankaramkannanthodu is particularly difficult due to waterlogging on the road due to the lack of drains. Though defects in the drainage system cause flooding in houses located along the highway, NHAI authorities have been ignoring the complaints of residents.

Meanwhile, severe traffic blocks are witnessed at the sites of underpass construction at Vaniyambara, Kallidukku and Mulayam. Other problems faced by motorists include large potholes that appeared on the six-lane road and mud that covered the service road at Wadakkanchery after heavy showers.