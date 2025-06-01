Kochi: Do people enjoy paying taxes? Not many, to be sure. However, at least ten people in a local body in Kerala's Ernakulam district have found paying taxes a rewarding experience thanks to a unique initiative.

In an unusual effort to encourage tax payment, the Maradu municipality implemented a lucky draw program. Ten taxpayers recently received prizes including LED TVs and other home appliances. The winners were chosen from those who paid taxes between March and April. Tripunithura MLA, K Babu distributed the prizes at an event attended by councillors.

Municipal chairperson Antony Asanparambil, who initiated the lucky draw program, said the local body conceived the idea to increase revenue and manage the adverse effects of a statewide fiscal crisis. “With treasuries closing early, we haven't been able to pay several bills using only the state's share of revenue. So we thought of encouraging people to pay taxes in every way possible.

The lucky draw idea was implemented with the help of a private retail group, strictly adhering to the law,” said Antony, a member of the Congress party. He added that the initiative received a huge response. “We also see it as a way to improve interaction between the local body and the people,” he said.

The local body has also eliminated fees for using the public crematorium, among other pro-people initiatives, the chairperson added.