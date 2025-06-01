Twin brothers from the Vadakkathil family in Raman Kulaṅgara, Kollam, retired from the police force on the same day. K N Anil Kumar, SI, Kollam City District Crime Branch Office, and K N Sunil Kumar, SI, State Special Branch Office, retired from service on Friday.

Anil Kumar and his family reside at the old family house at Raman Kulaṅgara, Kureepuzha West. His brother Sunil Kumar and his family live 2 kilometres away at Vishṇathukavu, Thirumullavaram. Both were accorded heart-warming farewells from their colleagues.

Anil Kumar joined the police force in 1993, served in the local police from 2001, and later transferred to the Crime Branch. He expressed pride in serving the police force for 32 years and 4 months. His wife is N Sindhu (Senior Clerk, Insurance Medical Service Department). Their children are A. Nived (Assistant Manager, IDBI, Thenkasi) and A. Nimesh (BSc Forensic student). His daughter-in-law is Sneha.

Sunil Kumar joined the Armed Police' 3rd Battalion in 1997 and served for 28 years. He was posted at Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottiyam, Kadakkal, Anchalummood, Shakthikulangara, Punalur, and Kollam West police stations.

Both Anil Kumar and Sunil Kumar received job offers in the police force in 1993. However, Sunil Kumar failed the physical test then and joined the department three years later. Sunil Kumar expressed complete satisfaction with his police service. His wife is A R Geetha (Nursing Officer, District Hospital), who won the 2023 National Florence Nightingale Award for excellence in nursing. Their children are Akhil (employed in shipping) and Arya (MBBS student).