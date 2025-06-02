Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday orally questioned the authority of the ‘Aghosha Committee’—a panel formed for conducting festivals—to collect money from devotees of the Kadakkal Devi Temple, which falls under the Travancore Devaswom Board.

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PV Balakrishnan was hearing a writ petition filed by a devotee who claimed to be aggrieved by the performance of revolutionary songs by DYFI workers during the temple festival held on March 10 at the Kadakkal Devi Temple in Kollam.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the matter came up for hearing, the court noted that the singer had been brought to the temple premises by the aghosha Committee and was performing songs requested by the public. The bench then questioned who was responsible for allowing this and whether any crime had been registered.

The counsel responded that it was the Aghosha Committee that facilitated the performance. The court then sought details regarding the same. It was submitted that the committee was responsible for conducting the festival and that its members included individuals outside the Temple Advisory Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon hearing this, the court orally observed that "this is a clear case of collecting money from the devotees by persons other than the temple advisory committee."

The bench further remarked that members of the Temple Advisory Committee should not undertake such actions simply because they enjoy political backing. The court also questioned the Aghosha Committee's legitimacy in collecting funds and said it is a criminal offence.

(With LiveLaw inputs)