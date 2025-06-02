Thiruvananthapuram: After a week of intense rainfall and widespread disruptions, fears of further rain are easing in Kerala as weather agencies have scaled back their alerts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Kasaragod and Kannur on Monday, with no warnings in place for the remaining districts.

Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions functioning as relief camps in Kottayam district on Monday. The Praveshanolsavam (school reopening celebrations) in these schools will be held on the next working day after the relief camps are closed.

In Alappuzha, the district collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk, including professional colleges, as well as for all institutions in Purakkad panchayat of Ambalappuzha taluk. The order also applies to all schools functioning as relief camps in the district.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts for Tuesday and Wednesday. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm. No alerts have been issued for the remaining districts on these days.

However, the weather agency has also indicated the possibility of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in many parts of the state from June 1 to June 4. It has also issued a warning for gusty winds, with speeds reaching up to 50 kmph in the coastal areas of Kerala.

In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Sunday, Kayamkulam in Alappuzha recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 7 cm, while Mancompu and Cherthala received 6 cm each.