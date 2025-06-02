Kochi: Two foreign youths, who were part of a tourist group, went missing on the Puthuvype Valappu beach of Elamkunnappuzha on the coastal line of Kochi on Monday. The missing youths are Abdul Salam (21) and Jabran Khalil (22) from Yemen.

They were part of a nine-member group visiting Kochi. Eight of them are from Yemen and one from Sudan. They are students of Rathinam College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, as per preliminary information.

The two youths were pulled in by strong tides while playing in the waters. Local residents told TV channels that it was not safe for strangers to swim in the beach during monsoon.

Teams of coastal police, Njarackal police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel have launched a search for the missing youth.