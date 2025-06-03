Thiruvananthapuram: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has ordered a probe and sought an explanation from the Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Thiruvananthapuram, after a POCSO case accused participated in a school reopening ceremony here on Monday.

Vlogger Mukesh M Nair, accused in a POCSO case, participated as a chief guest in the 'Praveshanolsavam' held at Fort High School in the capital. Visuals have emerged showing him presenting prizes to students and attending the entire event.

Following this, the DDE has been directed to investigate the incident and submit a report urgently.

In April, the Kovalam Police had registered a case against Mukesh for allegedly forcing a minor girl to participate in a photoshoot for social media reels.

The 16-year-old girl accused Mukesh of inappropriate behaviour, alleging that he touched her private parts. She also said that she was forced to act for the shoot.

Mukesh was later arrested and granted bail.