Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has announced interim relief for fishermen in four districts affected by the recent ship accident. The fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam will receive ₹1,000 and 6 kg of rice per family. The relief will be provided from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), with the government allocating ₹10.55 crore for the initiative.

Officials said the accident had severely impacted the livelihoods of fishing communities in these coastal districts, prompting the urgent relief measures. A total of 78,498 fishing families and 27,020 families dependent on allied fishing activities will benefit from the scheme.

A Liberian container ship carrying 640 containers capsized on May 25, approximately 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha. The maritime incident has raised serious environmental concerns, including the potential for an oil spill and debris, including cargo, drifting along Kerala’s coastline.