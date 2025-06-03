The strength of the southwest monsoon has subsided in Kerala after a week of intense rainfall, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has eased its warnings for many districts in the state. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for four norhtern districts in the state on Tuesday while no warning is in place for rest of the places.

Yellow alert has been declared in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the same districts, while no warnings were in place for other places.

Meanwhile, the Alappuzha District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk and Purakkad panchayat on Tuesday. This follows widespread waterlogging and rising water levels caused by continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days. The holiday also applies to all schools functioning as relief camps in the district.

The IMD has indicated the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in many places in Kerala until June 4.

The weather agency also warned fishermen not to venture into the southern and central parts of the Arabian Sea and off the northern Kerala coast on June 3.