Alappuzha District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk and Thekkekkara Government LP School in Pallippad village of Karthikappally taluk on Wednesday, due to heavy rain and widespread waterlogging.

The order applies to professional colleges, anganwadis, and tuition centres. Schools functioning as relief camps in the district will also remain closed. However, the holiday does not apply to pre-scheduled examinations.

Meanwhile, in Thrissur, authorities have issued an alert in anticipation of a possible opening of the Poomala Dam shutters. With water levels rising due to continuous rainfall, District Collector Arjun Pandian urged residents on both sides of the Malavayi stream to remain cautious.

The dam’s maximum water level is 29 feet. A first-stage warning has been issued as the level has reached 27 feet. If it rises to 28 feet, officials will open the shutters to release excess water in a controlled manner.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for seven districts — Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod — forecasting heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm on Wednesday.

Additionally, squally weather with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Karnataka coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Tuesday and Wednesday.