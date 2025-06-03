Kunju Muhammed, a farmer from Chethalayam, Batheri, is a whirlwind of activity when schools reopen. Bags, umbrellas, and notebooks fill his hands. For the past 35 years, he has been personally ensuring that deserving children from financially struggling families receive these essential school supplies.

What began as assistance to a single child has grown to providing aid to 100 children annually. When school starts, he's the first to arrive at Chenad High School, carrying the supplies. Following the teachers' recommendations, he identifies the needy students and distributes the items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, Kunju Muhammed funded this initiative himself. However, now he receives support from many friends, enabling him to reach more children.

Besides providing aid to students, Kunju Muhammed has been involved in charitable activities in various tribal settlements for years. His solo campaigns addressing various societal issues have also gained attention. This year, Chenad Government High School honoured him at their admission ceremony.