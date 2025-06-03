Kochi: Passengers of a Water Metro ferry were injured as the vessel hit the pontoon at the High Court terminal on Tuesday. Some of the passengers, who were standing as the boat approached the jetty, fell in the impact of the collision and suffered minor injuries, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) said in a statement.

The accident occurred at 6:10 p.m. while the boat from Fort Kochi was docking. The KMRL cited a mechanical glitch as the cause and announced a high-level probe into the incident.

"The investigation team, comprising technical experts from Cochin Shipyard, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and KMRL, will conduct a safety audit of other Water Metro vessels, apart from examining the boat which met with the accident. Strict measures will be taken not to repeat such incidents," KMRL said. An internal inquiry will also be conducted into the complaints raised by passengers over the accident.



The accident happened days after another Water Metro ferry collided with a Ro-Ro ferry while reaching the Vypin Jetty for berthing. The vessel rammed into a Ro-Ro ferry berthed in the adjacent jetty when the pilot lost control due to strong undercurrents around 10:15 a.m. on May 31. An inquiry was initiated into the incident.