Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet on Thursday ratified the 52-day trawling ban in the sea off the Kerala coast effective from midnight on June 9 to midnight on July 31.

The ban, notified on May 29, is aimed at protecting marine resources during the fish breeding season, according to an official release.

The cabinet also approved the lease of 10 acres of land to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) for 90 years, free of financial obligations.

CSIR-NIIST has proposed setting up a Centre for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship at the Bio 360 Life Science Park – Phase II of the Kerala Life Science Industries Park (KLIP) in Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram, with an investment of ₹215 crore.

Additionally, the cabinet granted permission to extend 688 temporary posts under the Land Board of the Revenue Department for another year.

The monthly salary of special public prosecutors has also been revised from ₹60,000 to ₹70,000, effective January 1, 2025.

Administrative approval has been revised for establishing the Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant in Kozhikode, with the project now estimated at ₹643.88 crore based on updated documentation from the implementing agency.