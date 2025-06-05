With the reopening of educational institutions, Kochi has plunged into severe traffic chaos, worsened by poor road conditions and relentless rains. The situation is particularly grim in Kakkanad, where traffic bottlenecks, already strained by ongoing Kochi Metro Rail construction, have brought daily commutes to a standstill.

Potholes worsen traffic woes on Thammanam–Pulleppady road

Traffic gridlocks on the Thammanam–Pulleppady stretch have worsened with the appearance of large potholes near the Karanakkodam bridge, adding to the misery of thousands of daily commuters. The road, already known for its heavy morning and evening traffic, has now become almost unmotorable during peak hours.

Crossing this stretch can now take hours, with vehicles heading to schools, hospitals, and offices stuck in snarls that often stretch all the way to Kathrikadavu. The worsening condition of the road has turned routine travel into a daily ordeal.

This is not the first time that spine-jarring potholes have appeared on the stretch. Earlier, temporary measures such as filling the holes with crushed stones were adopted, but no lasting repair work was carried out. Locals allege that authorities have repeatedly ignored the road’s condition, despite multiple appeals and interventions by residents.

With vehicles barred from using the adjacent Pipeline Road due to ongoing maintenance work, commuters now have no alternative but to remain stuck in the traffic chaos.

The Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, the local traders’ union, has called for immediate steps to fix the road. According to them, the persistent traffic jams have been severely affecting businesses along the route. KC Suneesh, a member of the union’s district coordination committee, has warned that protests will be launched if swift action is not taken to restore the road and regulate traffic.

Kakkanad chokes under traffic

Kakkanad continues to remain entangled in relentless traffic snarls, with gridlocks extending across major and interior roads alike. On Tuesday, it took over 1 hour and 15 minutes to cover just 8 kilometres along the Seaport–Airport Road, as traffic came to a near standstill.

Vehicles stranded on both sides of the Kakkanad-Edachira Road — a scene from Wednesday morning. Photo: Manorama.

Those who attempted to escape the congestion by turning to inner roads found themselves equally stuck, with vehicles trapped in long queues. Even the police seemed helpless, as schoolchildren and office-goers endured hour-long delays.

The chaos was not limited to the main thoroughfares. The traffic mess spilled over to Idachira, Thengod, and interior routes within the IT hub, paralysing movement in every direction. Roads inside the IT industry zones, which are narrow and insufficient to handle peak-hour volumes, were jammed from morning onwards.

The gridlock has worsened since the launch of Kochi Metro construction activities in the region, with no effective traffic management plan in place. Despite several rounds of high-level meetings, no concrete solution has emerged. Recent rains have only made matters worse.

Thousands of tech workers and support staff commute to and from Kakkanad daily in both private and public transport. However, infrastructure lags far behind demand, especially on stretches to the eastern side from the Collectorate Junction.

Crossing 8 km takes over an hour

A frustrated commuter approached the Malayala Manorama office to share a first-hand account of the worsening traffic congestion in Kakkanad. It took him 1 hour and 15 minutes to travel just 8 kilometres, from Edachira to Palarivattom, and he ended up paying ₹365 for an auto ride.

The commuter had booked an Uber auto from Ottakkal Road near Edachira. With heavy traffic choking the main junction, the driver attempted a detour via the Thengodu–Edachira Road. But that too was clogged, with vehicles stuck in long queues in both directions.

As they finally made their way to Athani Junction, another gridlock brought them to a halt. In a desperate bid to avoid more delays, the auto took a series of interior roads to reach Pipeline Road in Edappally, only to be caught in yet another jam that blocked entry to Palarivattom.

By the time they reached the destination at 10.05 am, the 8-kilometre trip had turned into a 13.63-kilometre detour, costing not just double the distance, but also precious time and money.