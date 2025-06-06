Idukki: A man from Chalakudy was arrested in Devikulam for possessing 'charas', a banned narcotic substance. The accused has been identified as Sreekantan (47), a resident of Poekkadan, Koovakkattukunnu, Chalakudy.

The arrest was made during a police inspection led by Devikulam SHO Noble P J The operation was carried out by SI Santhosh Lal, ASI Bijumon, and CPO Afsal. During the inspection, 3.640 grams of charas were seized from the accused. The incident occurred on Thursday.

As part of the ongoing crackdown against drug mafias, police have intensified checks across the district. Authorities urge the public to report any suspicious activities related to drug trade or usage in their locality. Information can be sent via WhatsApp to the Kerala Police “Yodhavu” helpline at 9995966666. All informant details will be kept strictly confidential.