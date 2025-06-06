Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has revised the remuneration for guest lecturers working in colleges under the Department of Collegiate Education and the Department of Technical Education.

As per the revised structure, guest lecturers with UGC-approved qualifications will now be paid ₹2,200 per day, with a monthly ceiling of ₹50,000. Those without UGC qualifications will receive ₹1,800 per day, capped at ₹45,000 per month.

Previously, the per-day remuneration was ₹1,750 for UGC-qualified lecturers and ₹1,600 for others. The revision is expected to benefit hundreds of guest lecturers working across government and aided colleges in the state.