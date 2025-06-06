Malappuram: Former MLA P V Anvar, who is contesting the Nilambur bypoll as the TMC-backed independent candidate, has pitched crowd-funding to mobilise money for his election campaign. He appealed to the voters to contribute money, no matter how small the sum.

"I have crores worth of assets, but I have been trapped in cases related to possession of excess land. I am unable to do any transactions. Even if it is ₹10 or ₹1, I wouldn't mind. I feel I have the support. Your contributions will be recorded, and they will not be made public," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

"I have lost everything fighting against Pinarayism. It is not just my power and aid of administration, I have lost in this fight, but my assets which I had created with my sweat," his post read.

A day before announcing his candidature, Anvar said contesting elections required crores of money, which he didn't have with him. Although there were reports that he would withdraw his nomination on Thursday, Anvar stood by his decision after the Congress rejected his demands.