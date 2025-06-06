Actor Shine Tom Chacko’s father, C P Chacko, died in a road accident near Bengaluru on Friday morning. Shine, along with his mother, brother, and driver, sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital soon after the crash.

The accident took place around 7 am near Palakottai, close to Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, while the family was travelling by car. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle rammed into a lorry in front of them. All five occupants were injured in the incident.

Despite being taken to hospital immediately, C P Chacko succumbed to his injuries. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Palakottai.