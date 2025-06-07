Thrissur: The mortal remains of C P Chacko, father of actor Shine Tom Chacko, who died in a road accident in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, were brought to Thrissur on Friday night. It arrived at Jubilee Mission Hospital around 10.30 pm and was shifted to the mortuary.

Shine Tom Chacko and his mother, Maria Carmel, who were injured in the early morning accident on Friday, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur. Maria sustained spinal injuries, while Shine suffered injuries to his hand; both require surgery. Further treatment decisions will be made after consultation with specialists.



ADVERTISEMENT

Shine’s sisters, Sumi and Riya, who are currently abroad, are expected to arrive in Thrissur by early Sunday morning. After their arrival, the final decision on C P Chacko’s funeral will be made.