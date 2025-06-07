Thiruvananthapuram: A new Coast Guard jetty, designed to enable safe berthing and swift deployment of surface assets, was inaugurated at Vizhinjam on Saturday. The facility was opened by Indian Coast Guard Director General S Paramesh, AVSM, PTM, TM, in the presence of Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, PTM, TM, Commander of the Coast Guard Region (West), during an official ceremony, according to a Defence release.

Describing the jetty as a “cutting-edge” addition, the release said the berth — with a length of 76.7 metres, breadth of 8 metres, and depth ranging from 4 to 6 metres — can accommodate the Coast Guard vessels currently stationed at Vizhinjam. The project was executed by the Harbour Engineering Department (HED) of the Kerala government and constructed by RTF Infra Pvt Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram.

Senior officials from Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL), the Kerala Maritime Board, Adani Port Pvt Ltd, and representatives from the Army, Air Force, State Police, Fisheries Department, and other public and private sector stakeholders were also present at the event.