Kerala's perennial trouble with wild animals has caused an alarming upshot, besides deaths due to man-animal conflict. In the past four years, the state recorded a 700 per cent increase in deaths due to unauthorised electric fencing. Electrical accident statistics with the Department of Electrical Inspectorate show that the number of fatalities due to unauthorised fencing in Kerala increased from three in 2021-22 to 24 in 2024-25. Over the last three years, illegal fencing to ward off animals from farms and places of human habitation has caused 14-16 fatalities.

The electrocution of a teenager from an animal trap at Vazhikadavu in Nilambur in the middle of the bypoll campaign has escalated into a heated political debate. Isolated incidents of electrocution from illegal fencing have surfaced in Kerala, and the administration has seldom gone beyond initial criminal proceedings. In October 2024, two brothers died after being electrocuted at Pilakkad in Varavoor, Thrissur. They died of shock from an electric fence installed to scare away wild boars. In November 2024, another man died at Wadakkanchery after he came in contact with an unauthorised electric fence near a coconut grove. The police have registered cases against the landowners.

Officials with the Electrical Inspectorate said that deaths due to electric shock from unauthorised fencing have been on the rise in districts like Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad and Idukki. "The farmers have a right to protect their yield from the attack of wild animals. It has to be done legally, though. In many cases, people draw power from a domestic line and link it to the fence. This has led to fatal accidents. Many people say that they switch on the power at night but forget to disconnect it in the morning, leading to fatal accidents," said Vinod G, Chief Electrical Inspector, Kerala.

The Electrical Inspectorate mandates the use of an Electric fence energiser while installing electric fences. "Use of an electric fence energiser will ensure that it doesn't cause any danger to human beings. The animals feel a kind of vibration which is enough to scare them off. The department insists on purchasing energisers with ISI standards. Owing to the cost factor, people look for other ways, which leads to misuse of power and unscientific installation of fences," said Vinod. The fence energiser costs around ₹10,000, and an inspection fee of ₹2760 has to be paid to the Electrical inspectorate department to install the fence. Often, farmers desist from payment and go for cheaper alternatives, officials said.

In recent years, deaths due to electrical accidents from unauthorised fencing have also surpassed fatalities due to shock from domestic appliances or accidental contact of an iron rod/or ladder with electric lines. In 2023-24, the total number of electrical accidents from unauthorised fencing was 16, while those due to shock from domestic appliances were 12.

The total number of fatal electrical accidents in Kerala increased from 205 to 241 between 2023 and 2024. Accident data in the past 10 years show that the total number of fatalities has decreased from 309 ( 2014-15) to 241 in 2024-25; however, officials are wary of the growing number of deaths due to illegal fencing in Kerala.