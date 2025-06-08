Malappuram: The village of Vazhikadavu bid a tearful farewell to Ananthu, a Class 10 student who tragically lost his life after being electrocuted by an illegal wild boar trap. His funeral was held at the Kuttikunnu crematorium, where thousands gathered to pay their final respects. The atmosphere was heavy with grief as relatives, teachers, classmates, and villagers wept beside his body.

Following a public viewing arranged at his school, Ananthu’s body was brought to his home in Vazhikadavu for the last rites. The funeral procession saw an outpouring of sorrow from across the community, mourning the untimely demise of a beloved young boy.

Ananthu lost his life on Saturday night while out fishing with his four cousins. He accidentally came into contact with a live electric trap set up to catch wild boars, resulting in his tragic death.

Two others, Yadhu Krishna and Sanu, were injured in the same incident. Yadhu Krishna has since been discharged from the hospital, while Sanu continues to receive treatment at the Nilambur District Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the prime accused, Vineesh, a resident of Putharippadam in Vazhikadavu. The police said that he confessed to laying the trap with the intention of catching wild boars for illegal meat trade. A case has been registered against him under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities revealed that Vineesh is a known member of the local poaching gang and has previously used similar traps to capture wild boars. He reportedly had no connection with the landowner where the trap was laid. The arrest came as part of a broader investigation into poachers engaged in the capture and sale of wild animals using dangerous and illegal methods.