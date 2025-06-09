The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intensified rainfall across the state until June 15. The weather body has issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts, warning of heavy rainfall and squally weather conditions over the coming days.

Yellow alerts in districts:

June 10 (Tuesday): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur

June 11 (Wednesday): Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

June 12 (Thursday): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

June 13 (Friday): Thriuvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad.

A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall of 6–11 cm in 24 hours.

Orange alerts in districts:

June 12 (Thursday): Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kozhikode.

June 13 (Friday): Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

An orange alert denotes a higher likelihood of very heavy rainfall between 11–20 cm.

Meanwhile, squally weather with wind speeds ranging between 35 kmph and 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, prevails along and off the Kerala coast. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period.