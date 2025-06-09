Kochi/New Delhi: The underwater salvage operation of the sunken cargo vessel MSC ELSA 3 is scheduled to begin on Monday, according to an official statement from the Directorate General of Shipping. A Diving Support Vessel (DSV) SEAMEC III with Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and decompression systems for air diving is set up for the task. A team of 12 divers will also assist.

Offshore support vessels Nand Saarthi and Offshore Warrior remain deployed at the site and are actively engaged in the removal and dispersal of light oil sheen observed on the surface of the water. The Indian Coast Guard’s pollution response vessel ICGS Samudra Prahari continues to monitor the situation and remains on standby to respond to any emergency.

1. Container recovery operations. 2. Air diving preparations on SEAMAC III Photo: Directorate of Shipping

Meanwhile, the Emergency Towing Vessel Water Lily has been conducting a multibeam seabed survey at the location since June 5. The initial phase of the survey has been completed, and the collected data is currently under analysis. A detailed report is expected soon.

In the initial stage of the underwater salvage operation, divers will identify and cap the openings of the ship’s fuel oil tanks to prevent further seepage. According to the salvage plan, oil removal through the hot tapping method will follow in the second stage, targeted for completion by July 3, subject to weather conditions.

Meanwhile, container recovery efforts along the shoreline—led by Marine Emergency Response Centre (MERC), Gujarat—continue. Of the 61 containers washed ashore, 51 have been recovered and transported to port. Salvage operations for the remaining 10 containers, some of which are partially submerged, are ongoing in coordination with local authorities. Officials confirmed that none of the containers contained hazardous materials.

The cleanup of plastic nurdles strewn along the Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari coasts is progressing steadily. The state government, working alongside MERC, district administrations, and the State Disaster Management Authority, has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the deployment of trained volunteers from NGOs and Civil Defence from Sunday.

Representatives of the ship’s Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Club and the owners have held discussions with the state government and agreed to settle claims in accordance with legal procedures.