Tina and Peeku: The strange friendship of a girl and bulbul evokes curiosity
The bulbul becomes Tina's best friend after unexpectedly landing on her shoulder following her class 10 exams. Their heartwarming bond highlights the unique connection between humans and animals.
A baby bulbul perched on Tina's shoulder while returning from her class 10 exam at Angadikkadavu Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Irity, in Kannur. Now, they are best friends. Tina named her friend Peeku.
Peeku is always on Tina's shoulder. If Tina is not at home, Peeku flies around the yard and in the trees. She flies to Tina when she hears her whistle.
Peeku sleeps in the cage where Tina used to keep birds earlier. Tina, daughter of the Biju-Cibi couple from Kacherikadavu, got a full A+ in her SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exam.