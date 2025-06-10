Following the container ship fire off the Kerala coast on Monday, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) promptly activated its Search and Rescue Aid Tool (SARAT) to assist authorities in tracking the potential drift paths of containers, debris, or missing individuals.

According to simulation outputs from SARAT, there is a 70-80% probability that containers, debris, or other materials lost from Wan Hai 503 may drift south-southeastwards from the site of the incident over the next three days. While these objects are expected to remain adrift in the ocean during this period, caution is advised regarding the possibility of some containers beaching along the coast between Kozhikode and Kochi. Updated drift forecasts will be provided as the situation develops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, INCOIS deployed its Oil Spill Trajectory System to forecast the spread and dispersion of any leaked bunker oil in the waters.

As a precaution, local authorities have been urged to enhance coastal surveillance, alert coastal communities, and prepare for potential marine hazards such as navigation risks or shoreline contamination.

Figure 2: Probable oil drift pattern along Kerala coast. Photo: INCOIS

ADVERTISEMENT

A hypothetical oil spill simulation was also conducted, considering a possible spill of 100 tons of bunker oil. The model predicts that the simulated oil could drift parallel to the coastline between June 10 and June 13. The path through which the oil can spill is being continuously monitored using updated forecast data, and INCOIS will issue regular advisories to aid in mitigation and response measures.

The spill simulation marks the location of the incident and indicates the probable paths of floating and beached oil particles, providing valuable insight for response teams.

Figure 2: Probable oil drift pattern along Kerala coast. Photo: INCOIS

ADVERTISEMENT

INCOIS remains in close coordination with the Indian Coast Guard and other relevant stakeholders to ensure timely updates and effective response planning.