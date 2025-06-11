Thiruvananthapuram: The postmortem examination of the six Malayalis who died while on a tourist visit to Kenya has been completed. Their bodies will be brought to Nairobi for repatriation, said Rajmohan, a Malayali resident of Nairobi, told Manorama News.

Of the 28-member group, four injured individuals will be airlifted to a hospital in Nairobi, while the others will be transported by road.

The group had arrived in Kenya from Qatar on June 6. The accident occurred while they were en route to Nyahururu, Rajmohan said. They were scheduled to return to Qatar on Wednesday.

According to Kenya-based news site The Star, the accident took place on Monday at Gichaka, along the Ol Jororok-Nakuru road in Nyandarua County. Twenty-seven people were injured in the mishap.

Local police said the tourists were travelling to Panari Resort in Nyahururu when the vehicle plunged into a ditch after the driver lost control while negotiating a corner in a steep area. There were 28 tourists, three local guides, and the driver on board.