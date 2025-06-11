Kochi: Lakshmi Sivaprasad, an MA Malayalam student at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, has scripted an inspiring story of resilience by refusing to let her medical condition define her limits. She has passed her postgraduate examinations with flying colours, securing record marks.

Born with multiple health issues, including cerebral palsy, Lakshmi has never allowed her challenges to hinder her academic journey. Even during her undergraduate studies in Malayalam at the same college, she achieved outstanding results, topping with record marks.

What makes Lakshmi’s success even more remarkable is that she never once attended a physical class. Her condition makes it difficult for her to sit for long periods, forcing her to rely entirely on online classes. Although a surgery helped her regain the ability to walk, she still needs assistance with mobility.

Lakshmi completed her BA degree with special permission from the Department of Higher Education and college authorities to exempt her from compulsory classroom attendance. Before she began her master’s programme, Kerala’s Minister for Higher Education, R Bindu, visited her at home and promised full support for her academic pursuits. On that occasion, Lakshmi made a vow to the minister that she would work hard and earn a top rank in her MA as well.

Lakshmi credits her success to the support of her parents, Sivaprasad and Rajani, as well as the encouragement of her teachers and classmates who stood by her at every step. Now, she is aiming even higher.

Lakshmi is preparing for the UGC-NET exam while also seeking admission to a B.Ed programme. Unlike her previous courses, the B.Ed requires daily attendance and her health makes commuting by bus extremely difficult. But Lakshmi remains undeterred. Her resolve is firm and she will chase her dreams and never stop halfway.