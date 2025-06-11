Kattappana: Widespread crop destruction was reported after a herd of wild elephants strayed into residential areas near the forest fringe in Idukki on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Murikkattukudy–Thulasippady region, which falls under the Kanchiyar forest division of the Idukki forest range.



The elephants ravaged cardamom plantations belonging to several farmers, including Koonani Johny, Irattaplamoottil Raju, Attuchalil B Noyi, Chakkalayakkal Kunjumon, Rajan Puthusheril and Johny Puthuparambil

The herd first entered the residential areas near the Murikkattukudi trench around 8 pm last night. Locals managed to chase the elephants back into the forest by bursting firecrackers and raising an uproar. However, by around 11 pm, the herd—which included two adult elephants and a calf—entered the nearby Thulasippady area and continued their rampage throughout the night.

The elephants climbed into multiple farms, plucked jackfruits from trees, uprooted and devoured banana plants, and caused extensive damage to the cardamom fields. The herd finally retreated into the forest after 4 am. Several residents who were on their way to work in the early morning hours encountered the elephants blocking roads.

Farmer shows the trail of destruction left behind by wild elephants in Idukki. Photo: Special arrangement

Forest Department officials reached the site early in the morning after being alerted by locals and are continuing efforts to drive the elephants back into the forest.

Many farmers, who had invested lakhs--much of it through loans--into cardamom cultivation, now face a severe financial crisis.

‘Elephants entering due to shallow trenches’

Johny Puthuparambil, who owns farmland near the Murikkattukudi trench, said the elephants were able to enter the settlement area because the trenches were not dug deep enough. "People like us, who take loans worth lakhs to cultivate, are now pushed to the brink. In such situations, we are forced to abandon farming--or worse, consider suicide," he said.