Kozhikode: Two police officials have been named accused in the sex racket busted last week at Malaparamba, Kozhikode, for allegedly having financial dealings with the brothel’s operator. The City Police Commissioner has suspended both officers following the development.



Senior CPO Shaijith and CPO Sanith --both drivers with the city police control room -- were formally named the 10th and 11th accused in the case. The third person newly added to the list of accused is MK Animesh, a friend of main accused Bindu, and a native of Vattoli, Panangad, currently working in Bahrain. The total number of accused in the case has now risen to 12.

An investigation led by Nadakkavu Inspector N Prajeesh found that the two police officers had financial links with Bindu. One officer is also suspected of inviting women to the brothel and even acting as a receptionist to receive clients.

The brothel had reportedly been under surveillance for nearly a year, while the two police officials had been under observation for the past six months. They had also been warned earlier about their suspected involvement. Based on the findings, a report was submitted to the District Police Chief and an FIR naming the three new accused was filed in court along with the original case.

A senior officer said strict action was taken as the involvement of serving personnel had brought disrepute to the police force. Notably, both had previously served in the Vigilance and Control Room units, wings tasked with combating corruption. After allegations against them, they were transferred to other departments.

In a related development, one of the accused officers was briefly assigned to the Chief Minister’s security convoy during a recent visit to Kozhikode for the Nilambur byelection campaign. He was scheduled to accompany the CM to Malappuram. However, after senior officials were alerted, he was replaced just 25 minutes before the convoy departed.

The brothel, operating out of an apartment on Iyyappadi Road near a private hospital in Malaparamba, was raided by Nadakkavu police last Friday. Nine people including its operators, customers, and sex workers were taken into custody during the raid.

The brothel was reportedly sublet to a man claiming to be a physiotherapist with the Bahrain football team. The team behind the racket had advertised the brothel’s phone number under the guise of a spa, using it to attract clients. Among those arrested during the raid were Bindu (47) from Wayanad, Abhirami (35) from Idukki, and Upesh (48) from Feroke, who are believed to have operated the establishment.