Vandiperiyar: A civil police officer has been arrested for allegedly filming a woman colleague while she was changing clothes at the Vandiperiyar police station using a hidden camera. The accused, identified as Vaishakh, is also posted at the same station.

According to sources, the camera had been placed in a changing area designated for female officers, located adjacent to the main station building. The accused allegedly sent the recorded visuals to the woman officer along with threats, prompting her to file a formal complaint.

Based on the complaint, Vaishakh was taken into custody and is currently being interrogated. He is expected to be produced before court today. Authorities have also launched a probe to determine whether the footage was shared with others. The investigation is being handled by the Idukki Cyber Police.