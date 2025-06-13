The roof of the historic Jewish Synagogue in Mala, Thrissur collapsed following heavy rain on Wednesday night. The synagogue, which had undergone renovations at a cost of ₹1 crore just a year ago, had previously been identified as structurally unsound. A public activist had even filed a complaint about its condition last month.

A major tragedy was averted as the collapse occurred at night after visitors had left. The Mala Synagogue, believed to date back to around 1721, had survived an attack by Tipu Sultan's forces during the Second Anglo-Mysore War. Following the emigration of the local Jewish community to Israel, the building was handed over to the Mala Grama Panchayat in 1955. It served as a Panchayat Hall before its conversion into a Jewish museum.

A pool of rainwater formed inside the synagogue after the roof collapsed. Photo: Manorama

In 2017, the Department of Archaeology took control of the synagogue and the adjacent Jewish cemetery. The government acquired the land in front to restore the entrance, removing old buildings and beautifying the area, which increased visitor numbers.

The renovation, conducted under the Muziris Heritage Project, transformed the synagogue into a Jewish Community Centre and Museum. It remains the only synagogue in Thrissur district under the protection of the Department of Archaeology, and the heritage project continues to manage and maintain the premises. The last Jewish families left Mala for Israel by 1995, after which the Panchayat took complete control.

Public activist Shanti Joseph had previously filed a formal complaint with Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas, highlighting the hazardous condition of the roof. Joseph also alleged corruption in the recent renovation work, suggesting it contributed to the structural failure. Photographs documenting the deteriorating roof accompanied the complaint.