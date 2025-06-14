While most students read stories written by others, seven-year-old May Sithara from Thrissur has the unique experience of studying a story she wrote herself. A class three student at Kodakara Government LP School, May's short story ‘Poombattumma’ has been included in the Malayalam textbook—a rare honour for someone her age.

The story was added to the curriculum last academic year, when May was just in class two. A keen observer and an avid reader, May—affectionately known as Suttu—has been crafting stories since early childhood.

Her debut book ‘Suttu Paranja Kathakal’ (Stories Told by Suttu), features 25 of her original stories—narrated by May and carefully documented by her mother. She continues to write new stories and poems with the same enthusiasm.

May is the daughter of Ajayan Adat, a Kerala State Film Award-winning sound designer, and Parvathy, a researcher. Her storytelling journey began during the COVID-19 lockdown, when long hours at home turned into a time of shared creativity with her mother.

The inclusion of ‘Poombattumma’ in the state syllabus brought unexpected recognition, turning May into a local star in her school and village. In addition to writing, May is also passionate about dance. “When I grow up, I want to write many books and win awards,” she says. “But professionally, I’d love to work in advertising and creative arts,” she adds.