Kalpakanchery: With renovation work on the GVHSS ground remain halted midway, students at the school have been left distressed. The ground has remained unused for the past one and a half years

Due to the unavailability of a usable ground, the school could not organise any sports events in the last academic year. Students now fear that competitions may not be held this year either.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school ground also serves as a vital community space for locals and carries a legacy of grooming several professional athletes. Concerned residents are now demanding that the renovation work be resumed and completed at the earliest.

Former MLA C Mammootty had initially allocated ₹50 lakh towards the ground’s renovation. Subsequently, Kurukkoli Moideen MLA also sanctioned ₹50 lakh for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renovation works at he ground here began soon after the summer vacation of the 2023–24 academic year. However, the project has faced disruptions at multiple intervals. As part of the renovation, an old building on the ground was demolished and the area was excavated using earthmovers. The remaining work can proceed only after the removed soil is cleared.

Local residents have urged elected representatives to intervene immediately and ensure that the project is restarted and completed without further delay.