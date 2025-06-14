Palakkad: With rains intensifying over the past couple of days, a spillway shutter of the Kanjirappuzha Dam was raised on Friday. Around 2PM, the first of the three shutters was lifted by 5 cm to regulate the water level.

Earlier in the day, water level in the reservoir had reached 94.40 metres, close to its maximum capacity of 97.5 metres. Authorities opened the shutter as a precautionary measure to manage the rising inflow. As a result, water level in the downstream river is also expected to rise by up to 5 cm. People living along the riverbanks have been advised to remain cautious. The dam’s shutters are usually opened once the water level crosses the 93-metre mark.

Although all three shutters of the dam were briefly raised on May 31 following heavy rains, they were closed after two days as the inflow subsided. However, the catchment areas of the dam have been receiving continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days.

The inflow of water through the Irumbakachola and Palakkayam regions has increased significantly. Officials have indicated that if the water level continues to rise, all three shutters may be opened again.