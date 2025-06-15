Kannur: A new internet radio channel titled ‘Nellikka’, launched by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, will soon begin operations in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the channel on June 18. Designed with the goal of promoting and protecting child rights, the channel aims to create awareness through engaging and child-centric programmes.

Radio Nellikka, with the tagline sour 'at first, then sweet,' will feature a range of content including stories and poems by children, discussions on child rights, awareness features and live phone-in shows. Listeners can tune in through the website radionellikka.com, or by downloading the Radio Nellikka app from the Play Store or iOS App Store.

Initially, the channel will air 4 hours daily, with options for listeners to choose specific content. In its first phase, the Commission aims to reach 25 lakh families, extending its outreach to 15,397 schools, Teachers, PTAs, SPC, NSS and school clubs, 29,202 Balasabhas under Kudumbashree, 33,120 Anganwadis and 464 child protection institutions.

Listeners are encouraged to share their childhood memories, school life experiences, joys and sorrows through the ‘Akashadoothu’ segment by emailing radionellikka@gmail.com. They can also participate in the ‘Imminibaliya Karyam’ and ‘Uncle Boss’ programmes by calling 99933 38602.