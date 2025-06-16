Thrissur: A bakery in Puthukkad town here was shut down by the Health Department and panchayat authorities after a dead millipede was found in a snack. The incident occurred at the 'Eats and Treats' bakery located near the Puthukkad signal junction.

The contaminated item, a parippuvada (fried lentil snack), was purchased on Monday morning by employees of the Kerala Bank in Puthukkad. While consuming the snacks, they discovered a dead millipede inside one of the vadas and immediately alerted the Health Department.

Following the complaint, health officials led by Health Inspector R Rajesh arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection. The bakery was ordered to shut down after the inspection revealed multiple violations. According to officials, the bakery was operating without a valid license from the panchayat.

Further, of the four employees working at the bakery, only one possessed a valid health card. The team also reported that food was being prepared in unhygienic conditions during the day and night.

The inspection team included Junior Health Inspectors Abdul Razak and Nimmi and Panchayat-level Health Inspector K G Geethu Priya.