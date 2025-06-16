Kottarakkara: Long after their retirement from service, several government vehicles continue to occupy precious space at the Kottarakara Mini Civil Station, refusing to make way.

At least three such vehicles, including one previously assigned to the Tahsildar, remain parked within the premises here. While they have long crossed the permitted age for road use, follow-up action remains stuck in red tape, delaying their removal.

According to Motor Vehicle Rules, government vehicles that have completed 15 years of service are no longer roadworthy. Across Kerala, hundreds of such vehicles have been taken out of service. However, procedural hurdles are holding up their disposal. Permission from the respective department heads is mandatory before these vehicles can be transferred to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) for further action.

Despite applications being submitted years ago, the necessary clearance letters have not yet been issued, leaving the process in limbo. Once the clearance is obtained, the vehicles are to be handed over to the MVD and auctioned for dismantling.

Estimates suggest that around 40 defunct government vehicles are currently parked across various government offices, occupying valuable space. At a time when government departments are grappling with space shortages, the sight of these vehicles awaiting their 'mercy killing' has sparked criticism.

It is alleged that the departments concerned have failed to act even two years after applications for disposal were filed.